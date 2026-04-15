KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo today extended Vishu greetings to the Malayalee community in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, Aaron said every community plays an important role in building a peaceful, stable and harmonious nation, while calling for the enhancement of the neighbourly spirit that has long been the foundation of Malaysian society.

“In an increasingly fast-paced and individualistic world, the values of greeting neighbours, caring for one another, sharing sustenance and celebrating festivals together regardless of background must be further strengthened.

“The neighbourly spirit serves as a social bulwark capable of preventing division, narrowing gaps between communities and nurturing a genuine sense of belonging,” he said.

Aaron said the Vishu celebration marks the start of the new year in the Malayalam calendar, while also symbolising hope, well-being and better beginnings.

“In the cultural diversity we possess, every celebration such as Vishu becomes a bridge that connects us as one big Malaysian family,” said Aaron.

Gobind expressed hope that the Malayalee community would be blessed with a new chapter filled with opportunities, renewed hope, as well as joy, love and well-being.

“To all those celebrating Vishu, happy celebrations on this auspicious day,” he said. — Bernama