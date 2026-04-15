KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Langkawi, Kedah, and parts of Johor, effective until noon today.

In an alert issued at 9am, the national weather agency specified that the affected areas in Johor are Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

Residents in these locations are advised to prepare for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds.

According to MetMalaysia, such warnings are issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity expected to exceed 20 mm per hour for a period of more than an hour.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest weather reports through official channels.