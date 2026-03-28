KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Ministry of Human Resources is in the final stages of submitting a proposal to the Cabinet to introduce a Traveller Scheme under the Social Security Organisation (Socso), aimed at protecting more than 400,000 Malaysians who commute daily to work in Singapore.

Minister R. Ramanan said the initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s social safety net.

“In addition, we are also finalising a study to extend social protection to mothers during childbirth,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Reflecting on his first 100 days in office, Ramanan said Kesuma has prioritised policies that deliver direct and long-term benefits to the people, particularly in social protection, skills development and worker welfare.

“In this short period, our focus has been on comprehensive and sustainable initiatives, not just temporary measures,” he said, adding that the efforts align with the Madani government’s vision led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Among key milestones is the tabling of the 24/7 Protection Scheme under Socso in Parliament, which is expected to benefit nearly 10 million formal workers nationwide.

To support the tourism sector, Kesuma has also rolled out free Occupational Safety and Health (SITI) training for 10,000 industry workers in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

In addition, SOCSO has signed a memorandum of understanding with PERHEBAT and the Department of Veterans Affairs to create an integrated ecosystem for Malaysian Armed Forces veterans, targeting 5,000 job placements through the MYFutureJobs Wira Career Protection Programme by 2030, he said.

Ramanan said talent development remains a key priority, with upskilling and reskilling initiatives under the Department of Manpower (JTM) through the Advanced Technology Training Centres (Adtec) expected to benefit 90,000 individuals.

He also welcomed the RM100 million allocation announced by the Prime Minister to support gig workers’ skills training through the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK), describing it as recognition of the growing gig economy.

Meanwhile, the VETRI Madani 2026 Skills Programme, valued at RM10 million and supported by HRD Corp and TalentCorp, has been launched to provide training in technical fields, artificial intelligence and engineering, along with job placement opportunities for the Indian B40 community. — Bernama