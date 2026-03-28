SEREMBAN, March 28 — Malaysia will send a diplomatic note to the Philippines as soon as possible to reject any renewed claims on Sabah, as recently raised by its senator, Robin Padilla.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia has consistently sent such diplomatic notes whenever statements regarding claims over Sabah are raised by any party.

He said Sabah's position as part of the Federation of Malaysia is final, as the people of the state had decided to join Malaysia through a legitimate process that was verified by the United Nations (UN).

“This (the Sabah claim) is not a new issue; it has been raised for decades. It is to divert attention from their internal problems so that their people focus on other matters. I feel that the people of the Philippines also understand that politicians sometimes find issues to shift public attention.

“There is no question of Sabah still being their claim. But if they want to raise it, that’s up to them. We are not objecting but rejecting it outright, and it is unfounded. That's why we are not sending a note of objection but a note rejecting the claim,” he said during the Aidilfitri open house at his residence in Rantau here today.

Mohamad, who is also the Rembau Member of Parliament, said that such statements are made by individuals and do not reflect the official stance of the Philippine government, and as such do not affect bilateral relations between the two countries.

“This is because when a senator speaks, the Philippine government cannot do anything. Just like us here, when the opposition speaks, what can we do? Nothing much we can do… so, the stance of the Philippines and Malaysia is clear.

“Despite the many statements and claims made, they have never strained the good relations between Malaysia and the Philippines, especially since the Philippines is also the Asean Chair this year,” he said.

The media had previously reported that Padilla urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to revive the Philippines’ claim over Sabah, a region rich in natural resources.

In a Facebook post, Padilla reportedly said it was time for Manila to act firmly to “asset rights” he claims belong to the Philippines, including a proposal to send an official representative to the area. — Bernama