KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will hold Solat Hajat (special prayer of needs) for global peace, after Friday prayers (March 13) at the National Mosque, here, as well as at Putra Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, in a statement today, said that Solat Hajat is being held in response to a call by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan, for Muslims to perform the prayers to seek peace and well-being.

He added that Solat Hajat is being organised following the escalating conflict situation in West Asia, which calls for the concern and solidarity of Muslims worldwide, to continue praying for global peace and well-being.

He said this is particularly significant as Muslims are now entering the last 10 nights of Ramadan.

“May the prayers and supplications offered by Muslims during this blessed month of Ramadan be accepted by Allah SWT, and become a means for the preservation of peace, security and global well-being,” Sirajuddin said. — Bernama