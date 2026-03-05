KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — National security issues should not be used as political capital, but resolved through bipartisan agreements to ensure the country’s stability and sovereignty continue to be preserved from any elements of foreign influence.

National Security Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin stressed that Malaysia’s future lies in the hands of its own people and government, not external forces.

He said strengthening internal resilience is crucial to ensure the country is not easily destabilised by foreign parties attempting to exploit differences in local political ideologies.

“This future depends on Malaysia, its government and its people. It does not lie in the hands of outsiders. However, we must ensure that our internal strength continues to be reinforced.

“There must be consensus at all levels of society, particularly among the political elite, that security is an issue that should not be politicised,” he said during the “Bicara Naratif: Dimensi Baharu Keselamatan Negara” programme broadcast on RTM last night.

Raja Nurshirwan added that the federal government’s approach to national security transcends party political boundaries.

He cited cooperation between the NSC and the Kelantan state government in strengthening border management, including efforts to close illegal bases and coordinate new economic opportunities for affected residents.

“In Kelantan, for example, we have agreed to enhance border management. We are also working with the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) to ensure those who previously relied on illegal activities can transition into the formal economic sector.

“This shows that political consensus on security matters is not impossible to achieve,” he said.

On public perception of NSC’s role, Raja Nurshirwan acknowledged that security management may appear less visible compared to the period during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he stressed that the council’s daily operations remain critical to safeguarding the country’s trade and economic value chain, particularly amid global conflicts such as tensions in West Asia that could trigger inflationary pressures. — Bernama