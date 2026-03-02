KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Flood mitigation projects (RTB) are being designed to factor in climate change in their technical calculations, improving the overall effectiveness of the projects, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the approach aims to ensure the projects are more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

“The ministry, through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), is carrying out RTB initiatives that feature flood mitigation measures such as river bunds, flood walls, retention ponds, control gates, and pumping systems,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to Datuk Siti Zailah Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) on measures to manage flood risks and stagnant floodwater from the ongoing monsoon until March 2026, improvements and funding for climate change initiatives, and flood management in high-risk areas, especially on the East Coast and in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said 140 flood mitigation projects have been approved, including new projects and extensions of existing ones.

He said 29 projects worth RM9.377 billion have been identified on the East Coast, 15 projects worth RM1.49 billion in Sabah, and 10 projects worth RM3.34 billion in Sarawak, all at various stages of implementation.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said DID is also carrying out integrated planning through the Flood Mitigation Master Plan (PITB), with 14 PITBs identified on the East Coast and 12 more in Sabah and Sarawak.

The number of PITBs is expected to rise in line with the plan’s duration, land use changes, population growth, and the latest rainfall frequency and intensity,” he said.

To tackle stagnant flooding, he said the DID has deployed 606 mobile pumps nationwide to accelerate drainage during prolonged heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the government has allocated around RM189.9 million this year for nationwide quick-win measures, including river dredging and maintenance. — Bernama