GEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 — Police seized various processing items and electronic component waste (e-waste) worth RM3.37 million in a raid on a premises through Ops Hazard in the Seberang Perai Selatan area on Friday (February 20).

General Operations Force (GOF) Northern Brigade Commander SAC Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the 11am operation was conducted by a police team from the Intelligence Branch of the GOF Northern Brigade Headquarters, which resulted in the arrest of a man believed to be the owner of the premises.

“The operation was carried out as a result of intelligence gathered regarding a premises suspected of conducting plastic waste and e-waste processing activities without the approval of the authorities.

“The premises was found to have installed and operated several plastic processing facilities without notification and approval from the Department of Environment (DOE),” he said in a statement today.

The raid was done in collaboration with the Penang DOE, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Seberang Perai Selatan Police Headquarters.

Balveer Singh said the team also found a large amount of e-waste stored in jumbo bags, as well as in drums containing contaminated oil.

He said the seizure involved facilities and machinery used to process plastic waste, seven jumbo bags containing materials suspected to be e-waste, 20 jumbo bags filled with suspected mixed e-waste and scrap metal, 32 empty metal drums and one drum containing contaminated oil, with a total value estimated at RM3.37 million.

He said the preliminary investigation found that the premises had been operating since early last year as a site for processing plastic materials and storing additional e-waste without the approval of the DOE and MBSP.

He said the suspect is believed to have obtained plastic waste from semiconductor factories in the surrounding area, and that the facility was used to process plastic materials and plastic pellets before they were exported.

The case has been handed over to the Penang DOE for further investigation under Section 18 (1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. — Bernama