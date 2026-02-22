KOTA KINABALU, Feb 22 — The flood disaster in Kota Marudu district was declared over at 11am today following improved weather conditions and fully receded water levels.

Kota Marudu District Officer and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), Meirin Sugara, said the decision was based on information from response agencies that conducted surveys at affected areas.

“Based on reports from response agencies, as well as taking into account the favourable weather and fully recovered water levels, it is declared that all Temporary Evacuation Centres (PPS) have been closed and the homes of disaster-affected residents are now safe to return to,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged response agencies to assess the need for coordinated post-disaster activities to ensure a smooth recovery process.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Pitas increased to 2,171 people from 1,078 families as of noon today, compared with 2,120 people from 1,054 families at 8am.

The situation in Tawau remained unchanged, with 245 people from 55 families still housed at relief centres, while in Paitan, the number of victims decreased to 850 people from 268 families, compared with 847 people from 270 families earlier today.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said a total of 24 relief centres are still operating in three flood-affected districts. — Bernama