SHAH ALAM, Feb 22 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has arrested a 65-year-old man in Rawang yesterday for allegedly claiming to be a Prophet.

Jais director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the suspect was detained together with three others, comprising two men and a woman, at the same premises.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man allegedly told his followers he had met Prophet Adam AS in person during the day and Prophet Muhammad SAW in the form of light at night.

He also claimed to have met the prophets two to three times a week, with the alleged encounters said to have taken place two to three years ago at a national park in the country.

“His followers claimed that he is a messenger of Allah and regarded his instructions as divine commands, including being told that they need not perform prayers or fast if they felt tired or unwell,” Mohd Shahzihan said in a statement today.

He said Jais conducted the arrest under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995 for allegedly performing acts related to Islam that are contrary to Islamic law.

The department also initiated action under Section 8 of the same enactment for allegedly declaring himself a Prophet and claiming knowledge beyond human comprehension.

Mohd Shahzihan added that the arrest is expected to help resolve a complaint that went viral on February 9, alleging that the individual had claimed to be a Prophet and influenced his family. — Bernama