KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) has confirmed that the name of its secretary-general, Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob, has been misused in a fake investment scheme operating via the Telegram application.

In a post on the social media platform X, the ministry said that the scheme uses the channel named “Ministry of International Trade and Industry” to deceive social media users by giving the impression that it is officially linked to the ministry.

“Miti strongly denies any involvement of any ministry officer in the scheme or in any investment scheme on any platform,” it said.

The ministry also urged social media users to remain cautious of suspicious investment offers and to verify information through official channels, as well as to refrain from sharing personal information with unknown parties.

“Any complaints can be lodged with the authorities or through MITI’s official channels,” it added. — Bernama