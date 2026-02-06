KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on January 6 for treatment of a fractured right hip following a fall at his residence in The Mines.

A statement from his office said today marked one month since his admission, and that he had been granted “home leave” on February 4 and 5 to return and sleep at home.

It said Dr Mahathir would continue to return to IJN during the day for ongoing treatment and medical observation.

The statement said the IJN medical team was satisfied with the progress of his recovery and his response to medical treatment and physiotherapy.

It added that although he had been allowed to return home in stages, Dr Mahathir remained under close monitoring by the IJN medical team.

Doctors have advised that Dr Mahathir should not receive visitors other than immediate family members for the time being.

The statement said Dr Mahathir, his wife and family expressed their appreciation to all those who had enquired about his health and offered prayers for his well-being.