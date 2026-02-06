PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — A task force will be set up to address the issue of misuse of social visit passes (PLS), said Madani Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) will be tasked with setting up and coordinating the team, including scrutinising the aspects of enforcing and improving laws to address the issue.

“The MOF will coordinate this for a prompt and comprehensive response. We expect the MOF, after holding meetings, to issue a statement on the setting up of the task force,” he told a post-Cabinet meeting media conference here today.

Fahmi said the task force would comprise members from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti); Home Ministry (KDN); Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN); Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (Kuskop); and Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed during last week’s Cabinet meeting the need for strict enforcement action against foreigners who misuse social visit passes or visa relaxation to work in Malaysia.

At the meeting, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reported that 54,791 foreign nationals had been subjected to enforcement action in 2025 and until mid-January this year.

In another development, Fahmi said the Cabinet was told today that the Road Safety Committee report highlighted alarming statistics, with 4,000 fatal accidents involving youths recorded in 2024.

As such, he said the Cabinet has instructed the Transport Ministry to initiate follow-up measures. — Bernama