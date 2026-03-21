SIBU, March 21 — A 12-year-old boy drowned, while his 13-year-old friend remains missing after they went swimming at the Sungai Plan Lot waterfall in Kidurong, Bintulu, this afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) identified the deceased as Tristan Mariss Marissa Erna, whose body was recovered at 5.20 pm.

A JBPM spokesman said the victim was found five metres from the riverbank, in waters estimated to be nine metres deep. The search for the second victim, identified as Daren Dakun, is ongoing.

“The two victims and their friends, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, are believed to have been swimming at the waterfall at about 2 pm.

“They were last seen at around 2.30 pm,” the department said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, the department received an emergency call at 3.22 pm, after which a team from the Kidurong Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene. — Bernama