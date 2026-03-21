KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has submitted a comprehensive recovery action plan to the Transport Ministry following the recent service disruptions on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad Group president and chief executive officer Amir Hamdan said the plan, which focuses on specific action items regarding both the technical aspects of operations and the overall customer experience, was presented during a post-cabinet meeting recently.

“Alhamdulillah, I think they accepted our report. It is now up to us to ensure that we execute the action plans in a timely manner to ensure that it won’t happen again, or at least try to minimise the disruption and the risk of disruptions,” he said.

Amir was speaking to reporters after a site visit to monitor Rapid KL rail and bus operations on the morning of the Aidilfitri celebration at MRT Pasar Seni here today, where he also met with on-duty staff and commuters.

Commenting on the involvement of the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), he emphasised that the agency remains continuously engaged with Prasarana’s operational developments.

Amir explained that Prasarana maintains a thorough and standard reporting schedule with APAD whenever an incident occurs to ensure full transparency and compliance with safety standards.

“In this respect, APAD is always with us. Every time there is an incident or instruction, APAD is immediately informed. We have a frequent reporting system to APAD, which includes 24-hour, seven-day, and 21-day reports. That is the standard procedure,” he added.

Previously, Transport Minister Anthony Loke instructed APAD to conduct a thorough probe into the technical issues affecting the Kelana Jaya Line and required Prasarana to outline a clear recovery roadmap to prevent future occurrences on the nation’s busiest rail line.

In a related development, Amir shared that 3,200 Prasarana staff members are on duty throughout the festive season.

He said while passenger volume in the city is estimated to drop by 50 per cent during the Aidilfitri period, the group remains committed to maintaining high service reliability and safety for all commuters. — Bernama