KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Thousands of Hindu devotees carrying ‘archenai’ – trays filled with coconuts, money, fruits and flowers – thronged the city centre tonight to take part in the silver chariot procession in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration.

The procession began at about 9 pm from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee and headed towards the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, near here.

The silver chariot was seen carrying the statue of Lord Murugan, accompanied by the sounds of traditional Indian musical instruments, including the ‘mridangam’ and ‘natheswaran’, as well as devotees bearing ‘paal kudam’ and various religious performances.

The atmosphere along the procession route was lively yet orderly, with the presence of Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel of the Royal Malaysia Police and volunteers on duty to control security and traffic.

Meanwhile, ‘thaneer panthal’ tents offering free food and drinks to visitors also added to the festive atmosphere tonight.

Sharing her experience, devotee K. Vishalini, 29, said attending the procession from its starting point was deeply meaningful.

“When you come here for Thaipusam, it’s not just about the prayers, but also the feeling and the atmosphere. This is where the journey begins. When we first see Lord Murugan on the chariot at the starting point, we feel truly blessed. This is also where the crowd gathers and the energy starts,” she said.

Vishalini added that her family planned to continue following the procession.

“That’s why we came tonight, and we will come again tomorrow morning. We keep tracking the chariot, wherever it is at that moment, and from there we continue walking until Batu Caves.

Some people begin their journey from here, like my brother-in-law,” she said.

Vishalini also highlighted that Thaipusam symbolised unity and togetherness beyond personal vows.

“Thaipusam is not only about prayers, it is also about unity. My brother-in-law, for example, completed his paal kudam vow last week. Tonight, he is walking alongside the chariot as a form of devotion, following it wherever it goes.

“Along the way, you can see the canopy, the music, the dancing and the celebrations. It feels like we are welcoming Lord Murugan and walking with Him. That is why we want to be part of this journey,” she added.

Her husband, S. Suria Kumar, 30, said the significance of the location lay in its role as the starting point of the sacred journey.

“We came today because this is the place where Lord Murugan is brought out from inside the temple and placed onto the chariot. From this point onwards, everyone moves together towards Batu Caves, and it is so beautiful to watch,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said traffic flow remained smooth so far, with the chariot procession expected to reach Batu Caves early tomorrow.

He said a total of 12 road junctions around the capital had been closed and diverted in stages to facilitate the procession. — Bernama