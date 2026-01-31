MIRI, Jan 31 — The Piasau Nature Reserve Discovery Centre is set to become a marine eco-tourism hub following the approval of RM30 million in development funds, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I, Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Ting, also the Piasau assemblyman, said the project commenced on August 5 last year and is scheduled for completion by early August 2027.

“Once completed, the facility will further enhance tourism products at the reserve centre and serve as an additional interpretation centre to complement the existing one,” he said in a statement after visiting the project site recently.

According to him, the facility will also house management offices for the Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park and Luconia Shoal National Park, which will help strengthen coordination and management of the two marine national parks.

Ting expressed his appreciation to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for approving the RM30 million allocation for the project.

“It reflects the state government’s commitment to marine conservation and sustainable eco-tourism development in Miri,” he said, while highlighting the significant role of the facility in supporting marine eco-tourism, conservation efforts, and park management in the city. — The Borneo Post