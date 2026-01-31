KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Minister Hannah Yeoh said flash floods remain one of the biggest sources of anxiety for Kuala Lumpur residents, often causing property damage and disruption during heavy rain.

She explained that addressing flood risks forms a central part of her vision to make the city safer, greener, and more liveable, alongside tackling crime and other urban challenges.

“When I talk about safety, it is not just about crime; it is also other issues troubling city folk, like floods,” Yeoh told The Star in an interview published today, to mark Federal Territory Day tomorrow.

Yeoh said her office is reviewing retention ponds, drainage systems, and urban planning to mitigate flood risk, while ensuring green spaces and public parks are preserved as part of climate resilience strategies.

She stressed that city residents should not live in fear of heavy rain, having to move vehicles or safeguard property, and that infrastructure and disaster preparedness must support peaceful living.

Jam’iyah KL and Selangor centre have been hit by flash floods not just once but three times since December 2021. — Picture courtesy of Jam’iyah KL and Selangor

The minister added that creating secure, green, and inclusive spaces is vital for residents of all ages, including the elderly, who deserve to live in familiar neighbourhoods with dignity.

She emphasised that such practical measures must be implemented quickly during her tenure to show tangible improvements for residents before Parliament dissolves.