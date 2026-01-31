MELAKA, Jan 31 — The Melaka State Government and the State Education Department will carry out engagement sessions with various stakeholders on the implementation of voluntary admission of pupils into Year One at the age of six beginning next year.

Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said that while there is currently no compulsion for parents to enrol six-year-olds in Year One, preparations need to begin as early as possible to avoid potential issues.

"Although it is not mandatory, some parents may wish for their six-year-old children to enter school earlier, and the state government and Education Department need to be ready to accommodate them.

"Personally, I agree with this approach as children can progress faster and complete their education sooner, particularly since some have already received early education as young as four,” he told reporters after launching the Kampung Kita programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bendahara Seri Maharaja in Kandang today.

On Jan 20, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the launch of the National Education Blueprint (RPN) 2026-2035, announced that beginning next year, six-year-old children may enter Year One, although it will not be compulsory and will depend on parents’ decision. — Bernama