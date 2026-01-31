IPOH, Jan 31 — Police yesterday arrested an elderly man in connection with the death of a stray dog in Pusing, near Batu Gajah.

Batu Gajah police chief ACP Md Noor Aehawan Mohammad said they received a report regarding the dog’s death at 9.30am yesterday.

Preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred at about 7.30pm on Jan 28 when residents, upon hearing a loud explosion, found a dog lying on the road and bleeding profusely from its mouth near a restaurant.

He added that based on information, police arrested a 64-year-old at a shop in Pusing at about 11pm yesterday for suspected involvement in the case.

“We will seek a remand order against the suspect today, and the case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a short video clip went viral on Facebook showing the dog lying on the road and bleeding profusely from its mouth. — Bernama