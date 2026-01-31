PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — Hannah Yeoh announced plans to introduce free exercise programmes for children in Putrajaya following statistics showing the administrative capital has the highest obesity rates among adolescents in the country.

The Federal Territory minister said the initiatives are designed to promote healthy habits and ensure accessibility for families who may not afford regular gym subscriptions.

“The free exercise programme, like aerobics, would encourage everyone to exercise on a weekly basis,” Yeoh told The Star in an interview published today, to mark Federal Territory Day tomorrow.

Yeoh highlighted her previous successful initiative as Youth and Sports Minister, where free aerobics were offered in 43 public housing projects across Kuala Lumpur, benefiting city residents with a predictable, long-term schedule.

She said the government aims to revive such programmes in Federal Territories, providing continuity for residents and ensuring that exercise and wellness activities become a sustainable part of daily life.

Yeoh also mentioned that these programmes will be extended to other Federal Territories, including Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, integrating fitness with wider community engagement through carnivals, bazaars, and cultural events.

The minister stressed that promoting lifestyle interventions like these complements broader urban planning goals, creating a healthier, more liveable city for children and families.