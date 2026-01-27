KUCHING, Jan 27 — The Sarawak state government is planning to use small-scale satellite technology, known as CubeSats, to support environmental monitoring, forest conservation, and land and water data management.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said CubeSats offer lower costs.

“Scientists say a traditional satellite costs between €100 million and €300 million, while CubeSats are priced at under €500,000,” he said at the launch of the Asia Pacific Aerospace Conference and Exhibition (APACE) 2026 today.

He added that, unlike conventional satellites, which take five to 15 years to launch, CubeSats can be built and placed in low orbit in under a year.

“Until now, only countries and major companies could develop satellites because of the high costs and decade-long timelines.

“CubeSat technology is transforming the field, enabling nano-satellites to be built in months and launched at a fraction of the cost, cutting financial risk,” he said, adding that the technology will monitor Sarawak’s environment, covering forests, land, mangroves, and water flow.

He said that Sarawak is studying costs and engineering needs before fully implementing the project.

He noted that the initiative could create up to 30,000 aerospace jobs, especially in satellite technology.

“The state government is focusing on developing local talent through i-CATS University College, establishing a Faculty of Space Technology to train Sarawak’s youth in aerospace,” he added.

On the CubeSats launch in Sarawak, Abang Johari said the state government is taking a phased approach, stressing that the first step is to train Sarawak’s workforce so they fully understand the latest space technology. — Bernama