KUCHING, Jan 23 — A people-friendly Syariah judicial system is one of the Sarawak government’s top priorities to ensure everyone has access to justice, irrespective of background.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the Syariah Courts do not merely function as law enforcement institutions but also play a crucial role in social well-being and in ensuring inclusive justice.

“I welcome all efforts towards strengthening a people-friendly Syariah judicial system through simplified and non-burdensome procedures, the use of easily understood language, enhanced understanding of Syariah law, and the provision of Syariah legal aid and early advisory services either for free or at minimal cost.

“This approach can ensure vulnerable groups, like women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and the underprivileged, are not marginalised from getting justice,” he said during the dinner held in conjunction with the opening of the Sarawak Syariah Legal Year here yesterday.

In another development, Abang Johari welcomed efforts by the Sarawak Syariah Judiciary Department, in collaboration with the Sarawak Syariah Lawyers Association and the Sarawak State Attorney General’s Chambers (SAG), in drafting the Sarawak Syariah Legal Profession Ordinance.

He described the initiative as vital to upgrading the Syariah legal profession, thereby enhancing the quality of Syariah legal services to the public. — Bernama