KUCHING Jan 22 — The Sarawak Government and the European Space Agency (ESA) have explored potential collaboration and strategic partnerships in the space sector during a high-level side meeting held in conjunction with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Switzerland on Wednesday.

The meeting was led by Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datuk Seri Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel and the Head of the Swiss Space Office, who is also Chair of ESA Council Dr Renato Krpoun, according to a report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas),

Discussions centred on strengthening cooperation in space-related capacity building, education and long-term economic development, with an emphasis on developing the talent pipeline needed to support future industries.

The meeting also emphasised the need to systematically build capabilities through structured university programmes and vocational training, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields related to space technologies, to produce a skilled, industry-ready workforce.

Muhammad Abdullah highlighted the importance of education and human capital development as the foundation for Sarawak’s preparedness for future industries, including the space sector, which is increasingly becoming a key component of the global knowledge-based economy.

“Early investment in human capital must be prioritised to ensure Sarawak remains competitive and adaptable to future economic changes,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Krpoun shared ESA’s experience in establishing international collaborations in space development initiatives, citing its ongoing cooperation with Brazil, where capability and competency development began through collaboration on biomass satellite data.

The meeting also reached a shared understanding that starting on a smaller scale — such as through small satellite projects, academic collaboration and targeted training programmes — could provide an effective foundation for the long-term development of Sarawak’s space industry.

Both parties expressed readiness to continue discussions to identify collaboration opportunities aligned with Sarawak’s development priorities and ESA’s international cooperation framework.

Also accompanying the Sarawak delegation were Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (MEESty) permanent secretary Datu Abang Ahmad Abang Morni and the ministry’s head of corporate and economic development division Dr Kho Lip Khoon. — The Borneo Post