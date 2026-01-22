KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said the views presented by resident associations are important input in shaping decisions and urban governance.

She said all feedback would be carefully scrutinised to ensure every action taken provides tangible benefits to residents.

“These inputs will be a guideline for determining future urban governance priorities,” she said in a statement today.

Hannah also invited professionals and experts to contribute ideas to support effective planning and implementation.

Hannah had earlier held a joint meeting with the Save Kuala Lumpur (Save KL) group and the Kuala Lumpur Community Sustainability Welfare Association (KLRA+SD), both of which represent over 80 associations throughout Kuala Lumpur.

She said one of the main topics of discussion was flood mitigation, including the protection and preservation of flood retention ponds, which play a crucial role in the capital’s flood management.

“I also shared with them about my priority in strengthening flood prevention measures and ensuring good governance practices,” she added. — Bernama