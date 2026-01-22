KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded statements from the editor-in-chief and the online editor of China Press, over content believed to have violated Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The investigation was initiated following a report lodged concerning the content, allegedly containing an inaccurate translation of a royal address of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the opening of Parliament’s new session, last Monday. The misinterpretation, particularly regarding the position of Malay language as the national language, is believed to have the potential to cause public confusion.

“Initial findings indicate that the content conveys a meaning different from the actual address of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and may potentially create an inaccurate perception of the Royal Institution and national interests,” the MCMC said, in a statement, today.

In addition, the MCMC said that several related items and materials were seized, to facilitate further investigation.

“The MCMC views seriously any publication involving His Majesty’s decree, and matters related to the Malay language as the national language,” it said, while reminding all media organisations to conduct thorough fact-checking, and adhere to the principles of responsible journalism. — Bernama