KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Dewan Rakyat Speaker has stressed that new guidelines governing the use of Parliament’s media centre are not aimed at curbing MPs’ freedom of speech, but at preventing the facility from being misused for partisan purposes.

According to Berita Harian, Tan Sri Johari Abdul said MPs are now required to give advance notice if they intend to use the media centre, which is reserved for comments on public and government matters.

“The procedures displayed in the media room are there to ensure there is no abuse.

“MPs can use all the facilities here… except those meant for outsiders. But they must be used for matters relating to the public and the government.

“For example, if an MP wants to talk about politics — Politician A, B or C wanting to criticise X, Y or Z in that space — that cannot be allowed. It wouldn’t be fair,” he told the House today.

A notice posted at the media centre states that applications must be submitted at least two working days before use. Written approval will be issued by the Speaker’s Office or Parliament’s Corporate Communications Division.

The guidelines also prohibit media personnel from conducting unauthorised ‘doorstep interviews’.

Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN–Tasek Gelugor) then asked whether journalists need Parliament’s permission to carry out such interviews.

Johari clarified that the restrictions apply only within the media centre, and that MPs are free to speak to reporters elsewhere.

“What I mean is whatever is done in the media centre must relate to the public and MPs.

“Outside the media centre, it is the right of MPs. Go ahead… just inform us, in case Party A clashes with Party B. We want to avoid any confrontation,” he said.