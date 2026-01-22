TAPAH, Jan 22 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) continue to prioritise crime prevention and school safety through its School Liaison Officers (PPS) initiative, implemented since 2018 to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the initiative, implemented by the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) in collaboration with State Education Departments, adopts a comprehensive and structured approach to addressing safety issues at the school level.

He said PPS officers serve as the primary link between the police and school communities, providing early crime prevention education, enhancing students’ legal awareness and fostering trust-based relationships between PDRM and schools.

“PDRM takes seriously issues such as bullying, school violence, drug abuse, juvenile crime and the negative influence of social media, all of which can jeopardise the safety and future of our children.

“However, school safety is not the responsibility of any single party. It requires close cooperation among teachers, parents, students, the local community and the police to ensure preventive measures are implemented effectively,” he said.

Mohd Khalid was speaking at the ‘Back to School with the Inspector-General of Police’ programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bidor here today. Also present were Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli and Bukit Aman JPJKK director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Mohd Khalid said early education on crime prevention and compliance with the law is crucial in shaping discipline and character among students from a young age.

“I would like to stress that manners and moral values play an important role in developing balanced individuals and in elevating a person’s dignity.

“Knowledge and character are the two main keys to success in life. Respect your teachers, love your parents, stay away from negative influences and use social media wisely,” he said.

The IGP, who is also a former student of the school, called on parents and the local community to continue serving as strategic partners to schools and PDRM by supporting various safety and crime prevention programmes.

He said collective support is vital, as safeguarding children and nurturing their positive development today represents the most valuable investment for the nation’s future.

“PDRM will remain committed to strengthening strategic cooperation with the Ministry of Education Malaysia and relevant agencies to ensure the PPS initiative remains relevant, effective and continues to have a positive impact on school safety nationwide,” he said. — Bernama