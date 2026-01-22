BENTONG, Jan 22 — The Madani Government’s priority this year is to ensure that every project is implemented promptly, with integrity and truly impacts the local community, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), he said the government approved 563 projects of interest to the people worth RM32 billion in Pahang, including 34 projects worth RM1.66 billion specifically for the Bentong district, but the figure is meaningless if their implementation fails to touch the reality of the people’s lives.

“Any project that is delayed due to management weaknesses or contractor problems cannot be left to drag on for years, because every delay means that the people continue to be denied the facilities and services they should enjoy,” he said in a post on Facebook.

In a post made in conjunction with his inspection in Bentong today, he said he had also ordered assistance to be given to 106 extremely poor families in the district.

“I have ordered that assistance be expedited and these families must be removed from the cocoon of extreme poverty within one month,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar said all levels must closely monitor the progress of the project.

This follows the implementation of several initiatives, such as efforts to improve classrooms and improve the comfort of teachers’ rooms ahead of the National Education Plan 2026-2035, as well as voluntary preschool entry at the age of five and Year 1 at the age of six.

“Failure at the implementation stage, including problematic or late-completion projects, will affect the comfort of learning and the future of children,” he said.

Anwar stressed that the issue of integrity cannot be compromised, and every sen channelled is a trust that must reach the people, not flow into the pockets of any party.

“The relaxation of project approvals is not a space for misuse, but an effort to speed up implementation so that the benefits are immediately felt by the people,” he said. — Bernama