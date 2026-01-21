KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Vietnamese woman at a temple in Taman Sri Bahtera, Cheras, on Monday.

Cheras District Police Chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said 1pm incident, the 23-year-old victim, who is unemployed, was praying at the temple when she was approached and robbed by the suspect.

He said the 24-year-old suspect was arrested in the vicinity of Taman Sri Bahtera at 9.15pm on the same day after the victim lodged a police report.

“The victim suffered losses estimated at about RM8,000 involving a mobile phone, an iPhone 17 Pro Max model, AirPods earphones and cash amounting to RM150,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said checks revealed that the suspect, who works as a burger stall assistant, has 12 previous records related to criminal and drug cases.

The suspect has been remanded for four days until January 23 to assist investigations. — Bernama