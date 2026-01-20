PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is prepared to re-table the Urban Renewal Bill (PSB) 2025 for its second reading.

Minister Nga Kor Ming emphasised the importance of the bill in addressing issues faced by residents living in dilapidated and unsafe buildings.

“If the Cabinet approves, KPKT is fully ready to proceed with the second reading of the Urban Renewal Bill. We believe this is critical to the future of urban development in the country,” he told the media after the KPKT Staff Assembly here today.

The second reading of the bill was previously scheduled for August 28, but was not debated and has now been postponed to the current sitting.

The decision to postpone was made following concerns and objections raised by Members of Parliament from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PKR.

In a related development, Nga reported that the enforcement of the Community Service Order under the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleaning Act 2007 (Act 672), which took effect on January 1 in several states, has already led to over 340 arrests, including foreign nationals, within the first 15 days.

“I expect that before Chinese New Year, these offenders will be assigned community service tasks, such as cleaning streets, washing drains, and maintaining public toilets,” he said.

Nga highlighted that, since January 1, over 300 SWCorp personnel have been enforcing the rules, ensuring compliance regardless of the offender’s nationality.

Earlier, it was reported that the Community Service Order under Act 672 would come into effect on January 1, 2026, as part of efforts to tackle public littering.

The policy has been implemented in several states, including Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, and Kedah, as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. — Bernama