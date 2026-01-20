PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — The government’s education reform plan will focus on language education, reaffirming Bahasa Melayu as the national language while improving English proficiency to meet global demands, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said mastery of Bahasa Melayu must go beyond just a formal requirement and reflect real competence.

“Language proficiency, therefore, must not be viewed in isolation or confined to a single language. Mastery of Malay must be strengthened, while proficiency in English must also be enhanced in line with global demands.

“The teaching and learning of languages in schools and universities must be improved in terms of both quality and effectiveness,” he said during the launch of the National Education Blueprint 2026-2035 here.

MORE TO COME