KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said cable theft is a top priority, but there is no need to bring the matter to Parliament as enforcement will be carried out by the police under existing laws.

“We've had our meetings with the Home Ministry and police and we discussed the matter with Bukit Aman. For hot spots in selected states, the police will take sterner action and it need not go to Parliament.

“We have existing laws and the police are proactive in tackling this. This doesn’t involve Parliament as existing laws will be enforced by them and we have additional mitigation efforts,” Loke told reporters at KL Sentral.

Previously, it was reported that cable theft along railway lines caused 1,300 hours of cumulative delays across KTMB rail services in 2025.

The thefts have repeatedly disrupted KTMB’s crucial signalling system, leading to significant time losses for passengers on both its intercity and commuter networks.

The KTM Komuter network was the worst hit, logging 741 hours of delays, while the Electric Train Service (ETS) experienced 562 hours of disruption.

Apart from that, Loke said he expects the Klang Valley Double Tracking (KVDT) rehabilitation project from Subang Jaya to Klang to be completed within the first quarter of this year.

“It’s a rehabilitation project under the Klang Valley double tracking Phase 2 and this particular portion can be completed within the first quarter,” he said in response to questions from the media.

“Of course it’s not the entire phase — that’ll take a few years as it stretches to Seremban,” he added.

Loke said steps were taken to ensure the construction was done quickly and would not affect users.