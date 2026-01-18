CHUKAI, Jan 18 — A couple sustained injuries while escaping their burning home in a fire at Kampung Tok Kapor, Binjai, here early today.

Chukai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Mohd Hanif Che Khalid said that in the 2.45 am incident, Muhammad Haris Kamaruddin, 25, and his wife, known as Miss Hananee, a Thai national, suffered burns to their faces, hands and legs.

He said personnel from the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit administered treatment to the couple before they were rushed to Kemaman Hospital.

“We received an emergency call at about 2.51 am, prompting the deployment of 21 officers and personnel from BBP Chukai and BBP Kemaman to the scene, where the fire was already raging and all occupants had managed to evacuate on their own,” he said in a statement today.

He said about 50 per cent of the house was destroyed, while a Yamaha RXZ motorcycle was completely burnt and a Perodua Myvi sustained about 15 per cent damage.

“Firefighters took about half an hour to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further, before the operation ended at 5.07 am,” he added. — Bernama