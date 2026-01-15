JASIN, Jan 15 (Bernama) -- An old bomb weighing 227 kilogrammes (kg) was discovered at a project site in Kampung Air Panas, Bemban, here yesterday.

Jasin police chief Supt Lee Robert said the bomb was found by a 52-year-old male worker while excavation work was being carried out at the site at about 3 pm.

"Initial investigations by the weapons unit of the Jasin district police headquarters confirmed that the object was an aerial bomb weighing 227 kg, measuring between 27 and 36 centimetres (cm) in circumference and 1.14 metres (m) in length,” he said.

"The rusty bomb is scheduled to be disposed of today in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure the safety of the public and the surrounding area,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised the public against making any speculation that could cause concern or disrupt public order.