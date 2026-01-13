KULAI, Jan 13 — Police have detained a Chinese national believed to have installed the Jalur Gemilang (Malaysian flag) upside down at a premises in Taman Eko Perniagaan 2, Senai Airport City, here on Sunday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said that the 38-year-old man was arrested at approximately 4pm and later remanded.

“We also seized one Malaysian flag. Initial investigations found that the suspect had no prior criminal record, and his preliminary urine screening test came back negative,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ab Rahaman added that the case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 (Amendment 2017), Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Regulation 39(B) of the Immigration Regulations 1959/1963.

He noted that the man has been remanded for three days starting yesterday.

“At the same time, the public is advised to not make any speculations or spread provocative statements regarding this issue through any social media platforms,” he emphasised.

Earlier, a 16-second video went viral on social media showing a factory in Senai flying the Jalur Gemilang upside down. — Bernama