KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — HELP University is working closely with the authorities, as well as the building owner and management, to identify the cause of an explosion that occurred during air-conditioning system maintenance works at its Bukit Damansara campus this morning.

In a statement, the university said the affected building will remain closed until official investigations are completed.

“As an institution committed to providing a safe environment for students and the entire campus community, we will immediately carry out internal inspections to ensure the safety and structural integrity of other buildings at the Bukit Damansara Campus and the Subang Bestari Campus.

“We wish to emphasise that operations and classes at the Subang Bestari Campus will continue as usual,” the statement said.

HELP University also said it is working closely with medical teams to ensure that all those affected receive appropriate treatment and assistance, and is in contact with their family members to provide the necessary support and aid.

“Students and parents who wish to obtain further information or assistance may contact the internal communication channels that have been provided,” the statement added.

In the same statement, HELP University said students and staff at the campus were immediately evacuated in accordance with emergency protocols as soon as the incident occurred, before emergency services arrived shortly after being alerted.

Earlier, media reported that a man was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), while nine others were injured in the air-conditioning gas explosion at a private university at about 11.40am yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the deceased was a 24-year-old local worker employed by a contractor company.

Fadil said the explosion was believed to have occurred at an air-conditioning maintenance area located adjacent to the cafeteria on the fourth floor of the university. — Bernama