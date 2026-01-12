SHAH ALAM, Jan 12 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has ordered state religious authorities to take firm action against any immoral activities involving what he described as deviant practices in Selangor.

The directive was conveyed to Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin and Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir during an audience with the Sultan at Istana Bukit Kayangan today.

The meeting was held to convey the Sultan’s firm stance against the “Glamping With Pride” programme in Hulu Langat, scheduled to take place next week.

In a joint statement, Salehuddin and Anhar said Sultan Sharafuddin does not consent to the organisation of any festivals, parades, activities, celebrations or promotions related to the LGBT lifestyle in any district in Selangor.

The Sultan also does not consent to the establishment of any associations, clubs, organisations or non-governmental organisations linked to LGBT activities in the state, the statement said.

In line with the Sultan’s directive, MAIS and Selangor Mufti also expressed strong opposition to any form of activity or promotion related to LGBT practices, stating that such acts are prohibited in Islam and contradict Islamic teachings.

They also urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and local authorities to block the programme and refrain from issuing permits for similar events.

“We also call on the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), local councils and police to closely monitor the situation and take firm legal action to ensure such activities are not held,” they said.

The statement said any effort to promote or normalise LGBT practices contradicts the objectives of Islamic law (Maqasid Syariah), particularly in preserving lineage, and poses a threat to Islamic faith.

MAIS and the Selangor Mufti also called on all parties to uphold the sanctity of Islam to ensure Selangor remains harmonious and free from practices deemed contrary to Islamic teachings. — Bernama