KUALA KRAI, Jan 11 — Shrouded in pre-dawn dark and mist, the morning Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) service at Kuala Gris Railway Station, known locally as the ‘Ghost Train’, today carried students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dabong on their first day of school.

In the chill, misty air, students from the interior gathered in small clusters, school bags in hand, chatting quietly as they awaited their ride, with the tranquil dawn a familiar start to their daily journey.

The ‘Ghost Train’ earned its spectral name due to its sudden appearance out of the thick fog, offering a fleeting glimpse before disappearing down the tracks.

The KTMB service is an essential lifeline that has transformed their commute from remote areas, such as Kuala Gris, Bukit Abu and Ulu Temiang, making it organised, safe and reliable.

It also provides crucial financial relief for families by providing a complimentary annual train pass. Previously, many parents faced the burden of ferrying children by motorcycle or seeking lifts from neighbours, having to bear fuel costs, weather hazards, and long travel times.

Students living in Kuala Gris use the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) service to go to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dabong to start the 2026 school session January 11, 2026. — Bernama pic

For Form One student Nur Adriana Amani Mohd Zulkifli, 13, the train journey to school enriches her daily routine.

“It’s my first time, and it’s very enjoyable. It really helps me, and also helps my family save on costs and time. I feel safe on the train,” she told reporters at the KTMB Santuni Pelajar Wilayah Pantai Timur programme, held today in conjunction with the opening of the 2026 school term.

Another student, Muhammad Mifzal Azfar Abdul Hafiz, 16, said that although he must wake up earlier than before, the morning train journey offers a pleasant experience.

“I have to catch the 6.15am train. But it’s enjoyable, the early morning atmosphere on the train is different,” said the student, who has used the service since Form One.

A Bernama survey observed parents standing on the platform, watching their children with visible relief as KTMB staff assisted the students to board the train. Some took photos, while others waved until the train departed from the station.

In areas such as Kuala Gris and Dabong, the train is more than mere transport; it is a vital lifeline that connects these village children with the world of education. — Bernama