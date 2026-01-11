RANAU, Jan 11 — Reconstruction of the road damaged by a bridge collapse following a road accident in Kg Kawiyan, Ranau, is now being carried out urgently.

Datuk Jonathan Yasin, Ranau Member of Parliament, said the Public Works Department (JKR) had inspected the affected area and is taking the necessary steps to restore the road as quickly as possible.

According to him, there is indeed an alternative road that road users can take, namely by crossing the river in the nearby area via a low-level crossing.

However, he said, the road cannot be used as a permanent route since when there is a major flood, the road cannot be passed by vehicles due to safety factors.

Jonathan added that the temporary route can only be used across the river for four-wheel drive vehicles, while small vehicles are not encouraged to cross the route.

“As a long-term solution, the contractor is currently working hard to complete a semi-permanent bridge there to replace the collapsed bridge.

“However, the current unpredictable weather conditions and constant rain are posing challenges to the construction work. This will certainly affect the completion of the bridge,” he said.

Earlier this week, a 10-tonne lorry plunged into a river after attempting to cross the old bridge in Kg Kawiyan Ranau and the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Both driver and assistant escaped without any serious injury, nevertheless, netizens were quick to question the decision made by the lorry driver to cross the old semi wooden and steel bridge.

It was said that the bridge was built for villagers to travel back and forth to their respective destinations, and now was cut off following the incident.

The damaged bridge was meant for only light and small vehicles, and that heavy truck like lorry, especially ones that hauling heavy load was not supposed to cross via the bridge. — Daily Express