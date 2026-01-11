RANAU, Jan 11 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun has ordered immediate action to prevent further flash floods in Kampung Mohimboyon and Kampung Lipantai, following heavy rainfall on Friday night.

The Karanaan assemblyman said the measures include cleaning drainage systems, installing new culvert pipes, improving water flow routes, and maintaining affected public facilities to reduce the risk of recurring floods.

“Such steps are crucial to ensure the safety of local residents, particularly amid unpredictable weather conditions,” he said in a statement.

During the floods, 19 vehicles trapped on flooded roads were successfully rescued by volunteers from the Kundasang Highland Four Wheel Drive Club (KH4WDC), Kilimu Garage (KGR), and Red Army 4×4.

Police were also deployed to monitor the situation and ensure residents’ safety.

Masidi added that the Karanaan constituency service centre remains on standby to assist communities affected by floods and landslides. — The Borneo Post