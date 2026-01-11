KOTA KINABALU, Jan 11 — Thousands of students across Sabah benefited from Gagasan Rakyat’s back-to-school initiatives providing free haircuts and school supplies.

In Kota Kinabalu, the party’s youth wing partnered VS13 at Centre Point, with chief Safwan Faisyal Diego saying the programme will continue throughout the school season following the donation of 900 pairs of school shoes to Pulau Gaya, with stationery planned next.

A visiting family from Kunak, who happened to come across the offer, brought all four of their sons, from preschool to Primary 6, for haircuts.

Father Samsu Tasakka said the free, higher-quality cuts saved money for other needs. Hair stylist Hafizuddin Sudirman, 22, said participating gave him a warm sense of purpose and encouraged more barbers to help the community.

In Penampang, Moyog division chief Datuk Ceasar Mandela Malakun launched Ceasar’s Cut and Go involving 19 barber shops from Kepayan to Nambazan, saying the initiative helps parents prepare children for school while boosting students’ confidence.

Tuaran recorded strong turnout at the Tuaran field and the Tamparuli and Kiulu halls during the Back To School 2026 and Rahmah Sales programme. Mohammad Ghazali Hajiji said the effort encouraged children to begin the school year with confidence and enthusiasm.

In Banggi, more than 370 students and several teachers benefited across multiple villages, said sponsor Datuk Mohammad Mohamarin.

In Putatan, free haircuts at Servay Putatan reduced parents’ expenses and boosted student morale, said Shah Alfie Yahya, while Putatan MP Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya encouraged wider NGO and private sector participation. — Daily Express