IPOH, Jan 10 — The police have seized 41 machines suspected of being used for illegal bitcoin mining in three separate raids in Teluk Intan.

Hilir Perak Police chief ACP Bakri Zainal Abidin said the first raid, conducted last night, resulted in the seizure of 24 machines.

He added that two raids early today led to the confiscation of nine and eight machines, respectively.

“All the seizures are believed to be linked to offences under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 37 of the Electricity Supply Act 1990, involving property damage and the misuse of electricity supply,” he said in a statement.

However, Bakri said no arrests have been made so far, and further investigations are ongoing to identify the individuals or syndicates involved.

He urged the public not to engage in illegal cryptocurrency mining activities, as such acts constitute a criminal offence and may pose safety risks as well as cause property damage.

“Members of the public with any information on such criminal activities are encouraged to report to the police to assist with investigations,” he added. — Bernama