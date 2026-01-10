SIBU, Jan 10 — Food supplies were distributed to residents of three longhouses in the Sebauh district along Jalan Ulu Sebauh, Bintulu after flooding cut off access routes, disrupting the delivery of essential necessities.

Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee took immediate action by preparing food basket assistance and personally delivering the aid to the affected residents.

Iskandar said he was informed that three longhouses in the Sebauh district had been cut off following floods caused by continuous heavy rain since yesterday, resulting in disrupted food supplies for the local residents.

Therefore, he said, his office took swift action by providing food basket assistance to those affected.

“The delivery of food baskets to the affected residents was also assisted by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) to Rumah Peter Suring (20 doors) along Sungai Tabau, Rumah Anthony Ego (11 doors) and Rumah Atan Tuah (18 doors) in the Ulu Sebauh area,” he said.

He added that the need for food assistance was identified through coordination with the Bintulu District Office, and it was reported that several other longhouses also require similar aid.

“Further assistance will be expedited in cooperation with the Bintulu Social Welfare Department (JKM),” he said.

Iskandar also expressed his appreciation to the Bintulu District Office, APM and all agencies involved for their cooperation and readiness in helping the people during the situation.

He advised residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and comply with safety instructions, adding that in the event of an emergency, they should contact the relevant agency hotlines that have been communicated to community and village heads.

“The welfare of the people remains our priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that assistance reaches those who need it.” — The Borneo Post