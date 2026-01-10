KINABATANGAN, Jan 10 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar began campaigning today for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat.

The election machinery was launched by Sabah BN chairman Datuk Jafry Ariffin at the party’s command centre in Bukit Garam.

The candidate, who is also the UMNO Youth treasurer and Kinabatangan UMNO Youth chief, is scheduled to visit the Tamu Kampung Sukau market at 6.30 pm this evening, followed by a walkabout in the area, located about 50 kilometres from Kota Kinabatangan town.

Naim Moktar, as he is better known, will conclude the day with a futsal session with the youth of Kampung Sukau at 9 pm.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election is a three-cornered contest between Mohd Kurniawan Naim, Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan), and Goldam Hamid (Independent).

The by-election follows the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, on Dec 5 last year.

The Election Commission has set a 14-day campaign period from today until 11.59 pm on Jan 23, with polling day on Jan 24 and early voting on Jan 20. — Bernama