PONTIAN, Jan 8 — A 43-year-old ice lorry driver pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court today to five charges of trespassing and disposal of stolen property from several National Information Dissemination Centres (Nadi) in the district last year.

Magistrate Nurhafiza Haron sentenced Muhd Haziq Elvy Rimoy, 43, to 12 months’ imprisonment.

According to the first three charges, he broke into the Nadi Centres located at Balai Raya Bandar Permas in Kukup, Taman Nilam, and Batu 1, Sungai Pinggan in Benut, in May and December 2025.

He was charged under Sections 447, 448, and 457 of the Penal Code, which carry maximum penalties of six months, three years, and up to fourteen years’ imprisonment, respectively.

The fourth and fifth charges related to disposing of and aiding in the disposal of two CCTV decoder units, belonging to the Peladang Pekan Nenas and Parit Sapran Nadi Centres, knowing them to be stolen property.

These charges were brought under Section 414 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The offences took place in December 2025.

Muhd Haziq was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for the first charge and twelve months’ imprisonment for each of the four subsequent charges.

The magistrate ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning he will serve an effective term of twelve months’ imprisonment, from the date of his arrest on December 27 last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Sahira Rosley appeared for the prosecution, while the defendant was represented by lawyer Zulyatie Awang from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama