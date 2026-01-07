KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 7 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) carried out 898 evacuation and rescue operations involving flood victims nationwide from Nov 13 until yesterday.

JBPM deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman said the operations involved 4,747 victims who were evacuated or rescued through water, land and air missions.

He said during the same period, the department also conducted 8,174 operations or monitoring activities at all locations, including coastal areas, rivers and flood-prone zones, to ensure public safety during the Northeast Monsoon season.

“Throughout the monsoon period from Nov 13 until yesterday, we received 873 emergency calls from members of the public seeking various forms of assistance.

“For states without a Rapid Response Team, such as Kelantan and Perlis, we deployed teams from Kuala Lumpur, the Eastern Region Fire and Rescue Academy, Selangor, Kedah and Penang to assist,” he said at a JBPM Welfare Association programme here yesterday.

Also present was Terengganu JBPM director Nor Mahathir Muhamad.

At the programme, Ahmad Izram presented cash assistance and essential items to 16 firefighters affected by the recent floods.

Meanwhile, he said six drowning deaths were recorded nationwide from Jan 1 until yesterday.

He reminded the public to remain vigilant and to refrain from engaging in water-related activities until the monsoon season ends. — Bernama