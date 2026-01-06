KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Universiti Malaya (UM) will expand the number of operating theatres at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) after a landmark liver transplant on a four-month-old baby highlighted the need for stronger surgical and critical-care capacity.

UM vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman said the expansion would strengthen infrastructure, critical care facilities and support systems for specialist medical teams.

“This commitment will ensure that the expertise of UM’s doctors, surgeons, nurses and healthcare personnel continues to be enhanced with the best facilities and support.

“It is not only about continuing to serve the people, but also about saving lives and delivering a positive impact on the wellbeing of society and the nation,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Azuan also paid tribute to UMMC staff involved in the operation, describing the outcome as both a clinical breakthrough and a demonstration of institutional capability.

“This extraordinary success demonstrates world-class expertise, clinical precision at a critical moment, and the strength of teamwork underpinned by humanitarian values and professional responsibility.

“It is not merely a clinical success, but proof of how UM’s commitment to world-class research is translated into real impact for patients,” he said.

He said the clinical approach and treatment framework used in the case were based on research published in the international journal Paediatric Surgery International.

“UM’s research outcomes have been cited and adopted globally, and have now been proven to save lives through clinical implementation at UMMC.

“This reflects UM’s spirit, where high-quality research, innovation and the highest global standards are reinforced in clinical practice for the benefit of Malaysia and the world,” he said.

UMMC director Professor Dr Mohd Zulkiflee Abu Bakar said the patient was the youngest and lightest liver transplant recipient in Malaysia, weighing 6.2kg, marking a national medical milestone.

“The baby suffered acute liver failure and collapsed minutes before the surgery was due to begin, requiring intensive care treatment and more than an hour of resuscitation support in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“After the medical team successfully stabilised him, a bold and critical clinical decision was made to proceed with the surgery — a step that ultimately saved his life,” he said.

In a brief statement, the baby’s father, Tan Hock Siong, thanked UMMC staff for their efforts.

“I sincerely hope my child will continue to remain healthy,” he said.

UM later held a ceremony recognising the leadership of the liver transplant team, including Associate Professor Dr Koh Peng Soon, the chief surgeon and chairman of the Liver Transplant Team; Professor Shireen Anne Nah Han Yien, a senior consultant paediatric surgeon; and Dr Chew Kee Seang.