KUCHING, Jan 6 — The Sarawak government is committed to supporting religious harmony and the development of non-Muslim houses of worship throughout the state, said Datuk Lo Khere Chiang.

The Batu Kitang assemblyman reaffirmed this commitment during the presentation of a RM120,000-grant from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to BEM Trinity Hub Church.

“The allocation will be utilised for church-related development and improvement works, aimed at enhancing worship facilities and supporting programmes and activities for the congregation and community,” he said in a statement.

The statement was issued following the symbolic handover of the funds by Lo to members of the church here on Sunday.

In the same statement, members of the church expressed their sincere appreciation to the state government, Unifor, and Lo for the meaningful contribution.

They said the funds will assist the church in further strengthening its role as a place of worship and community engagement. — The Borneo Post