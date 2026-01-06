KEMABONG, Jan 6 — Heavy rains caused multiple landslides along the road to Kampung Tinura on Sunday night, cutting off residents from Kemabong town and Tenom.

Villager Usup Antawor said about 10 landslides blocked the road completely up to the Bakuku junction. Power poles also collapsed, disrupting electricity and communication lines.

He had to walk two kilometres to get a mobile signal to alert authorities.

The Public Works Department (JKR) began clearing the roads after a site visit by Tenom MP Riduan Rubin, Tenom District Officer Alexander Liew, Kemabong Assistant District Officer Zakariah Jamal, security forces and relevant agencies.

In addition to road access being cut, flash floods caused by a river blockage from a landslide damaged several houses.

The floods struck at around 3am on Monday, causing panic among villagers, though no injuries were reported.

Riduan confirmed that clearing works are ongoing, and assistance will be provided to affected residents once access is restored. — Daily Express